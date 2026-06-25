Did PM Modi announce free ACs for every Aadhaar card holder? Government says, ‘This is…’

According to a PIB Fact Check, the viral video claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced free air conditioners for Aadhaar card holders is AI-generated and fake.

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Did PM Modi announce free ACs for every Aadhaar cardholder? Government says, 'This is...'(Photo Credit: File)

Aadhaar Card latest news: Social media is often flooded with videos and claims that are shared with the intent of spreading misinformation. Several tweets with fake videos and information are shared on a daily basis to panic people. Rumours about an LPG crisis, a shortage of domestic cooking gas cylinders, and the RBI banning Rs 500 notes often go viral on social media. Often, people tend to believe the images and videos that are posted online without checking its authencity.

Did PM Modi announce free ACs for every Aadhaar cardholder?

Recently, a viral video was posted on social media that claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that everyone will be given a free air conditioner on their Aadhaar card. However, PIB Fact Check has dismissed these rumours, terming them ‘fake’.

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According to a PIB Fact Check, the viral video claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced free air conditioners for Aadhaar card holders is AI-generated and fake. Press Information Bureau’s Fact Check unit (PIB) clarified that the Prime Minister has made no such announcement and urged people not to fall for misleading content circulating on social media.

What does the viral video claim about free air conditioners?

Sharing a post on X, PIB fact check said, “A video circulating on social media shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that everyone will be given a free air conditioner on their Aadhaar card.”

How did PIB fact-check the viral video?

“This is an #AI generated #fake video. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not made any such announcement. Please remain vigilant. Do not fall for the lure of enticing content and do not forward such messages.” The fact-checking unit said,” Please remain vigilant. Do not fall for the lure of enticing content and do not forward such messages. For official information on the central government’s public welfare schemes, visit the website http://myscheme.gov.in.”

To prevent the spread of disinformation, PIB also attached a graphic of the viral message with a red “FAKE” stamp. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) officially flagged the viral messages as completely baseless, urging the public not to succumb to panic or spread unverified rumours.

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The PIB urged people not to spread or share any posts that mislead the public with false claims. This is not the first time that fake posts have gone viral. The post by PIB fact-check urged the people “not to fall for misinformation” and always verify news from official sources. Press Information Bureau (PIB) is the nodal agency of the Government of India to disseminate information to the print and electronic media on government policies, programmes, initiatives and achievements.