Aadhaar Card, UIDAI Latest Update: To make Aadhaar updation easier, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), a few days back allowed the Common Service Centre, an SPV (special purpose vehicle) to start the updation facility at 20,000 centres that operate as Banking Correspondents (BCs). One can also visit bank branches, post offices and other centres at government premises authorised by UIDAI to avail Aadhaar related services.

Take a look at frequently asked questions (FAQs) relating to Aadhaar

What are the charges to be paid for “Order Aadhaar Reprint”

Charges to be paid for “Order Aadhaar Reprint” is Rs.50/- (inclusive of GST & speed post charges).

How many days will it take to receive “Order Aadhaar Reprint” after creating successful request?

After receiving order for Order Aadhaar Reprint from the resident UIDAI will handover printed Aadhaar Letter to DoP within 5 working days (excluding the date of request). Aadhaar Letter will be delivered using SPEED POST Service of Department of Post (DoP) in line with DoP delivery norms and Delivery Status may be tracked using DoP Status Track Services

What Is the Password of e-Aadhaar?

Combination of the first 4 letters of name in CAPITAL and the year of birth (YYYY) as password.

Is e-Aadhaar equally valid like physical copy of Aadhaar?

Yes, e-Aadhaar is equally valid like Physical Copy of Aadhaar for all purposes.

Where can I Update my Mobile Number?

You can update your mobile number by visiting a Permanent Enrolment Center.

I do not have any document proof of my address. Can I still update my address in my Aadhaar?

Yes, you can update your current address by requesting for Address Validation Letter with the help of an Address Verifier.

How do I add my father’s / husband’s name to my address?

Relationship details are a part of address field in Aadhaar. This has been standardized to C/o (Care of). Filling this is optional.

Does linking my bank account, PAN, and other services with Aadhaar make me vulnerable?

No.

Can I withdraw money using Aadhar card?

No.