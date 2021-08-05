Aadhaar Card Update: The Aadhar card has leveraged our lives in enormous approaches — starting from verifying, accessing, and authenticating details as a background check to standing as the largest yet concrete biometric identification system in the world. The Central government established UIDAI, a statutory body in January 2009, which falls under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology that followed the provisions of the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and other Subsidies, benefits and services) Act, 2016. Earlier the UIDAI used to function as an attachment office for NITI Aayog, then the Planning Commission.Also Read - Aadhar Card Update: Shifted to New House? Here’s How to Update Address | Step-by-step Easy Guide Here

Senior citizen Ms. Chandramathi Amma aged 84 years updated her Aadhaar today at UIDAI-run #AadhaarSevaKendra located in Kochi, Kerala. All UIDAI-run ASKs have facilities like wheel chair, drinking water, clean toilets, parking etc. for the convenience of residents. pic.twitter.com/1s6ERh5gtA — Aadhaar Office Bengaluru (@UIDAIBengaluru) September 23, 2020

Also Read - Want to Update Your Aadhar Card With Address, Name, Date of Birth? Here’s How You Can do it

The 12-digit number is amalgamated to every potential human need; serving as a rare and unique identity proof in banks, while purchasing the mobile sim card, countless documents, loans, and insurances, to opening an account whether saving or credit. If you are willing to employ or give one to the board, verification remains an integral step. Now, the Aadhaar facilities on the UIDAI portal give you the opportunity to do so with some quick easy steps.

Now over 35 Aadhaar services like Download Aadhaar, Status Check, Order Aadhaar Reprint, Locate Aadhaar Kendra etc. available in your #mAadhaar app. Download the #NewmAadhaarApp from: https://t.co/62MEOeR7Ff (Android) https://t.co/GkwPFzuxPQ (iOS) pic.twitter.com/tAa0Jftjd6 — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) November 18, 2019

Here are the steps for you to verify someone’s Aadhaar

Step 1: Always hit the official UIDAI website or one can easily go to the specific page by clicking on this link or pasting the link in the URL on your laptop. (https://resident.uidai.gov.in/verify).

Step 2: Click on the ‘Aadhaar Services’ segment that comes under the ‘My Aadhaar’ category in the menu.

Step 3: Once you are in the My Aadhaar section, click on the ‘Verify an Aadhaar Number’ option on your screen.

Step 4: After clicking that, you will get redirected to the Aadhaar verification page that will ask for the required 12-digit Aadhaar number.

Step 5: Fill in the required 12-digit Aadhaar number along with the captcha given below into the relevant box. Once you have entered your information, click on the ‘Proceed to Verify’ button at the bottom of the page.

Step 6: After you click the verify option, two things are possible to happen. If the Aadhaar number entered stands authentic, the relevant status of the number entered will be listed as an operational number on the website showing relevant details such as age, gender, state, and mobile number. If the number is incorrect or is deactivated, however, you will receive a notification informing the same.

The government has expanded the domain of verification for the common citizen as security issues remain the need of the hour.