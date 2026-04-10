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Aadhaar deactivation: Delete Aadhaar details of a deceased family member to prevent its misuse; UIDAI shows how

Aadhaar deactivation: Delete Aadhaar details of a deceased family member to prevent its misuse; UIDAI shows how

UIDAI has made the process of deactivating the Aadhaar account details of a family member easy with the launch of a new feature on MyAadhaar portal. Check how to use it

The process is completely digital with no paperwork involved and helps to simplify the process, which in turn prevents misuse.

Losing a family member can be hard time for the whole family. In times like this, many members of the family forget to update the Aadhaar card status of the deceased. Aadhaar and other documents are extremely important in today’s times for Indians. So, if it falls into the wrong hands, there can be a lot of financial loss.

Taking this into consideration, the UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India) has launched a new service on the MyAadhaar portal that allows users to report the death of a family member. It is connected to the Civil Registration System, and in some cases, Aadhaar deactivation can occur automatically if details are already linked.

The announcement was made on the social media platform X with steps on how to deactivate the account. It is further informed that one can apply for the deactivation of the Aadhaar card by visiting the My Aadhaar portal.

How to deactivate your Aadhaar?

UIDAI shared a post on the social media platform X on how you can deactivate the Aadhaar of a deceased family member to prevent its misuse. UIDAI also stated that a report can be filed using the myAadhaar portal.

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The process is completely digital with no paperwork involved and helps to simplify the process, which in turn prevents misuse.

Steps on how to deactivate account

To deactivate the Aadhaar of a deceased relative, you will have to visit the MyAadhaar portal (myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in).

Following this log in with your Aadhar number and OTP.

Click on the ‘Report Death of a Family Member’ option from the myriad of options available on the site. It will be available in the services section.

Once you click on the desired option, a form will pop up in front of you, where you will need to fill in the required details, including Aadhaar number, Death Registration Number, and basic details like name, DOB, etc.

It will be in this option that you will have to enter the state where the death certificate was issued. You’ll need to enter additional details as well.

Then click the ‘Submit’ button to record your complaint.

This is how you will be able to log in your request to deactivate the account of a deceased family member.

Aadhaar changes reflection

Usually, the change will reflect on the site within 90 days. But there can be some situations when the change may not reflect. This occurs when Aadhaar is not linked to the death certificate, in which case you must manually report it online. When the Aadhaar is already linked, the system may deactivate it automatically, but submitting a request can speed things up.

Check Aadhaar deactivation

Visit the MyAadhaar portal and use “Check Deceased Aadhaar Deactivation Status” to know details. You can also visit an Aadhaar Seva Kendra, and officials can confirm from the records.

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