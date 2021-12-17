Aadhaar Update: Enrollment for Aadhaar for newborn babies will be provided in hospitals soon, the government said. Saurabh Garg, CEO Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), said during an interview with news agency ANI. “UIDAI is trying to tie-up with the registrar of births to give Aadhaar numbers to newborn babies.”Also Read - US Man Forced Off Flight For Wearing Thong As Face Mask. Watch Video

The newborn babies will be provided with an Aadhaar card by simply clicking his picture when a child is born, he explained while speaking about the plan and further added, “We don’t take biometrics of children below five years but link it with one of his parents either with mother or father and after a child crossed the age of five will take their biometrics.” Also Read - Tennis: Novak Djokovic, Ash Barty Named ITF World Champions

“99.7 per cent adult population has been enrolled in Aadhaar. We have enrolled a 131 crore population and now our effort is to enrol newborn babies……every year 2-2.5 crore babies take birth. We are in the process of enrolling them in Aadhaar,” he added. Also Read - Pushpa: The Rise Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

Allotment of Aadhaar number started in 2010 and since then, majority of the Indian population have been enrolled. “Now our focus is on updating it,” the official said adding, “Nearly 10 crore people update their names, addresses, mobile numbers every year.” He further said that out of 140 crore bank accounts, 120 crore accounts has been linked with Aadhar.

Pointing out that UIDAI is planning to give Aadhaar numbers to the entire population, Garg said, “Last year we organised 10,000 camps in the remote areas where we had been informed that many people don’t have their Aadhaar numbers and as a result 30 lakh people were enrolled.”

Speaking about the plans for the future, the official said, “We have now set a goal for what should be done in the next 10 years. How can we offer more for ease of living? We had just concluded Aadhaar 2.0 Conclave where we invited ideas.”

UIDAI is also use new technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain and machine learning to strengthen Aadhaar and to make it more secure