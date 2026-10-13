Aadhaar linking mandatory for power subsidy in Delhi to curb multiple-meter claims

Big update for Delhi residents: you’ll now need to link your Aadhaar number to keep getting your power subsidy. The government is bringing in this rule to catch anyone operating multiple connections under the same name.

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The Delhi government pays the subsidy directly through power distribution companies. Representational Image

The Delhi government has made Aadhaar compulsory for anyone seeking an electricity subsidy. Consumers must submit their Aadhaar numbers to the discom and the government to keep receiving the benefit.

The idea is to let the government see exactly who is getting the subsidy, and how many meters one person is benefiting from. At the moment, the subsidy is tied to the meter’s CA number, not the person. But if the subsidy is paid into bank accounts down the line, it would be one meter per person.

KYC mandatory for electricity subsidy

Delhi has tightened the rules on electricity subsidies. Once the Lieutenant Governor signed off, the Energy Department notified that KYC is now compulsory, so consumers will have to give their identity details to both their power company and the government.

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Designed to curb fraud and make subsidy distribution transparent, this new system eliminates tedious paperwork and documentation. According to Delhi officials, it ensures government benefits reach only genuine, eligible recipients.

What are the decisions taken?

The Delhi government pays the subsidy directly through power distribution companies. This step was taken to ensure transparent use of this money from the government treasury.

According to administrative sources, this data verification will make it clear whether the same person or family is repeatedly taking undue advantage of the subsidy through different electricity meters.

Currently, the subsidy amount is directly deducted from the electricity bill. If the government decides in the future to transfer the subsidy directly to the consumer’s bank account, only one meter per person will be subsidized.

How to complete KYC?

Consumers can complete their registration online via the Delhi government portal or their electricity provider’s site. If you lack valid ID documents, you can apply for them and use your application receipt or enrollment ID in the meantime.

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What is the subsidy slab?

From 0 to 200 units: There is a 100 percent subsidy; that is, electricity is completely free, and the bill comes to Rs 0.

201 to 400 units: Up to a 50 per cent discount is available on consumption of the first 200 units, up to a maximum of 800.

More than 400 units: If consumption exceeds 400 units, no subsidy is available, and the entire bill has to be paid at normal tariff rates.