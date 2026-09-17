Aadhaar PVC Card lost? You can reorder it online for…; Here’s how

You can order your Aadhaar PVC card right from home for just Rs 75, and the entire process can be done online.

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The Aadhaar PVC Card is similar in size and feel to a debit or credit card. Representational Image

Your Aadhaar card is one of the most important documents you own, so losing or damaging it can create real hassles. Fortunately, if your PVC Aadhaar card gets damaged, UIDAI allows you to order a new one online through its official website.

Pay Rs 75 for Aadhaar PVC card

You can order an Aadhaar PVC card online for just Rs 75. Similar in size and feel to a debit or credit card, it carries all your Aadhaar information on a sturdy plastic card that fits neatly into your wallet.

Also Read | What is the difference between a blue and a white Aadhaar Card? Know all about it

Steps to order Aadhaar PVC card

First of all, you have to visit the official site of UIDAI.

Here you have to click on the option of Get Aadhaar.

After this, click on Order Aadhaar PVC Card.

Enter your Aadhaar number and captcha code and click on Send OTP.

Enter the OTP received on your mobile in the space provided.

After this, you will have to click on Order Aadhaar PVC Card.

After this, you will see all your information.

After this, on clicking Next, the option of payment will be given.

You can pay a fee of Rs 75 as per your choice of option.

Once the payment process is completed, the order for the PVC card will be completed.

You can also get your Aadhaar PVC card made offline. You’ll need to visit an Aadhaar center to apply and pay a fee. You can easily get your new Aadhaar PVC card made.

Aadhaar PVC card price hiked

Earlier this year, UIDAI hiked the prices of Aadhaar PVC cards. The revised charges apply to requests placed via the myAadhaar website or the mAadhaar mobile app. UIDAI stated that the new price came into effect on January 1 this year and applied to all users placing fresh orders from that date onward.

Also Read | How to recover your Aadhaar number if you have lost your Aadhaar card? Check steps on how to retrieve it

UIDAI has increased the service charge for the Aadhaar PVC card from Rs 50 to Rs 75. The revised fee is inclusive of taxes and delivery charges, marking the first price hike since the service was introduced in 2020.

What is the Aadhaar PVC Card?

The Aadhaar PVC card is a smaller, pocket-size version of the Aadhaar card which is made out of plastic. It is similar to a debit or credit card and is more durable than the paper version.

The card comes with added security features and is easier to carry. Despite the different format, it holds the same value as the regular Aadhaar letter and the e-Aadhaar document.