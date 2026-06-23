Aadhaar users take note! This important update service will be free from July 1 | Check details

UIDAI has announced that no fee will be charged for updating email addresses via the Aadhaar mobile app from July 1, 2026, to December 31, 2026.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/aadhaar-users-take-note-this-important-update-service-will-be-free-from-july-1-check-details-8455152/ Copy

At present, Aadhaar holders have to pay Rs 75 (inclusive of GST) to update their registered email ID. Representational image

Aadhaar plays a key role in accessing various government schemes and private services, making it important to keep personal details updated. In this regard, UIDAI has announced that email ID updates will be free for six months, from July 1 to December 31, 2026. The service currently costs Rs 75.

No fees for 6 months

At present, Aadhaar holders have to pay Rs 75 (inclusive of GST) to update their registered email ID. UIDAI has announced that this charge will be removed for six months, from July 1 to December 31, 2026, making the service free on the Aadhaar mobile app.

The free update facility is limited to changes made via the Aadhaar mobile application. Standard fees may continue to apply for updates processed through other channels.

Why is it important to link email with Aadhaar?

Here are some benefits of linking email with Aadhaar:

A registered email ID ensures that all key Aadhaar-related updates and communications reach you directly, helping you stay informed at all times.

Another key benefit is that you receive instant notifications whenever there is any suspected misuse or suspicious activity linked to your Aadhaar.

Another advantage of linking your email ID is the convenience it offers in recovering Aadhaar information, including your Aadhaar number and enrolment ID.

Another benefit is that Aadhaar verification updates are sent directly to your email, helping you stay informed about its usage.

Also Read | UIDAI launches New Aadhaar app, discontinues mAadhaar: Do users need to transfer their accounts? Check key features here

UIDAI’s move is expected to make it easier for users to keep their Aadhaar records updated. Those who have not linked their email address yet, or want to replace an outdated one, can use the free service starting July 1 and ensure their information remains accurate and secure.

How can you verify email?

You can confirm whether your email ID is linked to Aadhaar by using the online verification service available on the UIDAI website.

To do this, go to the ‘My Aadhaar’ tab on the website.

Click on ‘Verify Email/Mobile Number’.

Select ‘Verify Email Address’. Enter your Aadhaar number, email address, and captcha code and click on the ‘Submit’ button.

You will receive an OTP in your email. Enter the OTP and click on ‘Submit’.

Upon doing this, you will receive an email saying ‘Aadhaar Authentication Successful’ on your email ID linked to your Aadhaar.

Also Read | How to recover your Aadhaar number if you have lost your Aadhaar card? Check steps on how to retrieve it