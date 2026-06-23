Aadhaar users take note! This important update service will be free from July 1 | Check details

Aadhaar plays a key role in accessing various government schemes and private services, making it important to keep personal details updated. In this regard, UIDAI has announced that email ID updates will be free for six months, from July 1 to December 31, 2026. The service currently costs Rs 75.
At present, Aadhaar holders have to pay Rs 75 (inclusive of GST) to update their registered email ID. UIDAI has announced that this charge will be removed for six months, from July 1 to December 31, 2026, making the service free on the Aadhaar mobile app.
The free update facility is limited to changes made via the Aadhaar mobile application. Standard fees may continue to apply for updates processed through other channels.
Here are some benefits of linking email with Aadhaar:
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UIDAI’s move is expected to make it easier for users to keep their Aadhaar records updated. Those who have not linked their email address yet, or want to replace an outdated one, can use the free service starting July 1 and ensure their information remains accurate and secure.
You can confirm whether your email ID is linked to Aadhaar by using the online verification service available on the UIDAI website.
Also Read | How to recover your Aadhaar number if you have lost your Aadhaar card? Check steps on how to retrieve it
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