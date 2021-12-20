New Delhi: Despite continuous protest by the Opposition leaders, the Lok Sabha on Monday passed the bill on electoral reforms, including the one to link Voter ID with Aadhaar on a voluntary basis. Earlier last week, the Union Cabinet had cleared the bill, a long-pending demand of the Election Commission. Seeking to check multiple entries in electoral rolls and to make them error-free, the EC had embarked on an ambitious project to link Aadhaar numbers with electoral data.Also Read - Aadhaar-Voter ID Linking: Is Your Aadhaar Card Linked With Voter ID Yet? Here's How to Check Status

Introducing the bill, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said the legislation will end bogus voting in the country and make the electoral process more credible. However, opposition parties led by Congress objected to the bill, saying it will infringe the fundamental rights of citizens. They also alleged that the bill will violate the Supreme Court judgment on Aadhaar.

Here is your 10-point cheat-sheet to this story

The proposed bill will allow the youth to enroll as voters on four different dates every year.

At present, only an individual who has attained the age of 18 years as of January 1 of that year or before is eligible to be enrolled in the voters’ list.

The EC had told the government that the January 1 cut-off date set for the purpose deprives several youngsters of participating in the electoral exercise held in a particular year.

According to the bill, the electoral law will be made ‘gender-neutral’ for service voters.

As per provisions in the electoral law, an army man’s wife is entitled to be enrolled as a service voter, but a woman army officer’s husband is not. But this may change once the bill gets Parliament’s nod.

The poll panel had asked the law ministry to replace the term ‘wife’ with ‘spouse’ in the provision in the Representation of the People Act related to service voters.

As of now, those turning 18 on or before January 1 of every year are only allowed to register as voters. The Election Commission of India (ECI) had been pushing for multiple cut-off dates to allow more eligible people to register as voters.

In March, former law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had told Lok Sabha in a written reply that the poll panel has proposed to link the electoral roll with the ”Aadhaar ecosystem” with a ”view to curb the menace of multiple enrolments of the same person at different places”.

In August 2015, a Supreme Court order on Aadhaar had put the brakes on the EC’s project to link UIDAI (Aadhaar) number with voters’ electoral data to check multiple entries in electoral rolls.

According to the EC proposal sent in August 2019, the electoral law should be amended to empower electoral registration officers to seek Aadhaar number of existing voters as well as of those applying to enroll themselves in the voters’ list.

How to Link Aadhaar With Voter ID

A Step-by-step guide to link Aadhaar with Voter ID Card

Visit https://voterportal.eci.gov.in/.

Login using your mobile number/email ID/Voter ID Number.

Enter password.

Verify your state, district.

Submit your personal details such as name, date of birth, and father’s name.

Tap on the ‘Search’ button.

Your details will appear on the screen, if your details match the government database.

Tap on the ‘Feed Aadhaar No’ option visible on the left side of the screen.

A pop-up page will appear where you will have to fill in your name as mentioned in the Aadhaar card, Aadhaar number, voter ID number, registered mobile number, and/or registered email address.

Press the ‘Submit’ button.

You will get a message that your application has been registered successfully.

How to Know If Your Aadhaar Is Linked With Voter ID

Visit the NVSP website – https://voterportal.eci.gov.in/

Enter the information as stated in the section ‘Seeding Through NVSP Portal’

A notification saying that the request has been registered and is under process will appear.

You can also visit the official website of the UIDAI to check whether your Aadharr card is linked with voter ID.

LINK: