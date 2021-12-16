New Delhi: Ahead of the upcoming Assembly Elections 2022, the Union Cabinet cleared a bill on electoral reforms, including the one to link voter ID cards with Aadhaar on a voluntary basis to root out multiple enrolments. According to the bill, the electoral law will also be made gender-neutral for service voters. One can link their Aadhaar to voter ID cards by visiting the booth-level officers via National Voter Service Portal, SMS or phone.Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 Likely to be Held in 7-8 Phases; Poll Schedule Expected After Jan 5: Reports

Another provision of the proposed bill will allow the youth to enroll as voters on four different dates every year. As of now, those turning 18 on or before January 1 of every year are only allowed to register as voters. For the unversed, the poll panel had been pushing for multiple cut-off dates to allow more eligible people to register as voters. Currently, for an election to be held in a particular year, only an individual who has attained the age of 18 years as of January 1 of that year or before is eligible to be enrolled in the voters’ list. The EC had told the government that the January 1 cut-off date set for the purpose deprives several youngsters of participating in the electoral exercise held in a particular year. Also Read - Aadhaar Card Update: How to Download And Save Aadhaar on Your Mobile Phone? 7-Step Guide Here

A Step-by-step guide to link Aadhaar with Voter

Visit https://voterportal.eci.gov.in/.

Login using your mobile number/email ID/Voter ID Number.

Enter password.

Verify your state, district.

Submit your personal details such as name, date of birth, and father’s name.

Tap on the ‘Search’ button.

Your details will appear on the screen, if your details match the government database.

Tap on the ‘Feed Aadhaar No’ option visible on the left side of the screen.

A pop-up page will appear where you will have to fill in your name as mentioned in the Aadhaar card, Aadhaar number, voter ID number, registered mobile number, and/or registered email address.

Press the ‘Submit’ button.

You will get a message that your application has been registered successfully.

Is it compulsory to link Aadhaar with voter ID?

No, it is not mandatory. Also Read - PAN Card Update: Here’s How You Can Download e-PAN Card With These Simple Steps | Details Here