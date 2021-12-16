New Delhi: The Union Cabinet has cleared a bill on electoral reforms, including the one to link Voter ID with Aadhaar on a voluntary basis to root out multiple enrolments and duplicate entries in the electoral roll. Seeking to check multiple entries in electoral rolls and to make them error-free, the EC had embarked on an ambitious project to link Aadhaar numbers with electoral data. One can link their Aadhaar to voter ID cards by visiting the booth-level officers via National Voter Service Portal, SMS, or phone.Also Read - Aadhaar-Voter ID Linking: How to Link Aadhaar With Voter ID. A Step-by-Step Guide Here

Here’s a step-by-step guide to check if your Aadhaar Card is linked with your Voter ID card

Visit the NVSP website – https://voterportal.eci.gov.in/ Enter the information as stated in the section ‘Seeding Through NVSP Portal’ A notification saying that the request has been registered and is under process will appear. You can also visit the official website of the UIDAI to check whether your Aadharr card is linked with voter ID. How to Link Aadhaar With Voter ID. Click here to know

The Aadhaar-Voter ID linking was one of the key proposals pushed by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to amend provisions of the Representation of the People Act allowing EC to seek Aadhaar numbers of those applying to be voters and those who are already part of the electoral rolls. According to the bill cleared by the Union Cabinet, the electoral law will be made gender-neutral for service voters. Another provision of the bill will allow the youth to enroll as voters on four different dates every year, as of now those turning 18 on or before January 1 of every year are only allowed to register as voters. The bill on these reforms cleared on Wednesday are likely to be introduced in the ongoing Winter session.

In March, then law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had told Lok Sabha in a written reply that the poll panel has proposed to link electoral roll with the "Aadhaar ecosystem" with a "view to curb the menace of multiple enrolments of the same person at different places". He said this would require amendments to the electoral laws.

The minister had said the poll panel has informed that it has taken multiple measures for the security and the safety of the electoral roll data platform. “Electoral roll database system does not enter into the Aadhaar ecosystem and the system is used only for the authentication purpose keeping a tight air-gap between the two systems. These measures effectively prevent theft interception and hijacking of the voter system,” Prasad had said.

According to the EC proposal sent in August 2019, the electoral law should be amended to empower electoral registration officers to seek Aadhaar number of existing voters as well as of those applying to enroll themselves in the voters’ list.

In August 2015, a Supreme Court order on Aadhaar had put the brakes on the EC’s project to link UIDAI (Aadhaar) number with voters’ electoral data to check multiple entries in electoral rolls. The poll panel was then collecting Aadhaar number as part of its National Electoral Roll Purification and Authentication Programme (NERPAP).

