Home

News

Aadhar card BIG update: UIDAI launches new card design with only photo and QR code, check special features

Aadhar card BIG update: UIDAI launches new card design with only photo and QR code, check special features

UIDAI has planned to hide sensitive details such as name, address, date of birth in the new Aadhar card.

Aadhar update

Aadhar card update: In a significant development towards increasing safety and security of Aadhar card, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is preparing to make significant changes to the face of Aadhaar Card to prevent its misuse. In the recent update, media reports have covered that the UIDAI is exploring a redesign of the physical form of Aadhaar card in order to improve privacy and combat rising data misuse. Here are all the details you need to know about the new Aadhar look of UIDAI.

What is the new design of Aadhar card?

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is reportedly considering a major redesign of the Aadhaar card to improve privacy and reduce misuse of personal data. According to media reports, the new physical Aadhaar card may display only the cardholder’s photograph and a secure, encrypted QR code on the front. If the changes are implemented, sensitive details such as name, address, date of birth and the 12-digit Aadhaar number may no longer be printed on the card, giving a massive boost to the privacy concerns associated with Aadhar card usage.

Also read: Lost your Aadhaar card? Here’s how you can download it from secure government app; check step by step process

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Why is UIDAI changing Aadhar format?

The move is aimed at protecting citizens from identity theft and fraud. Officials believe that removing personal details from the physical card will make it harder for misuse through photocopies or unauthorised access. Verification would instead be done by scanning the QR code, allowing authorised agencies to access information with consent.

Also read: Aadhar app launched: Now update mobile numbers and addresses on your smartphone, verify documents with QR; check features of new UIDAI app

How will new Aadhar card help in digital identity verification?

While the proposal is under discussion, UIDAI has not yet announced any official timeline for the rollout. If implemented, the redesigned Aadhaar card is expected to support India’s push towards safer and more digital identity verification.

What is UIDAI’s Aadhar App?

Earlier, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) launched a new Aadhaar app that promises easier updates, safer verification and less dependence on physical Aadhaar copies that continue to be widely distributed, creating privacy concerns for the citizens of India.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.