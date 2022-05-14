New Delhi: We will soon have to link our Aadhaar with the electoral rolls and rules regarding this is likely to be announced by the government. Rules on linking Aadhaar with the electoral rolls can be issued by the government soon, Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra confirmed.Also Read - What Is Masked Aadhaar Card And How to Download it For Use? Check Step-by-step Guide Here

The sharing Aadhaar details will be voluntary for voters, but those not doing so will have to give “sufficient reasons”, CEC Sushil Chandra, who demits office on May 14 evening, was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Chandra said two major electoral reforms which took place in his tenure as the CEC are the provision of four dates in a year instead of one to enrol those turning 18 as voters and the linking of Aadhaar with electoral rolls to check duplicate entries in the voters’ list. “Earlier, only January 1 of every year was the cut-off date. We convinced the government that this reform is very essential and these people should be enrolled as soon as they turn 18. With this reform now, there will be four dates in a year to get these people registered when they complete 18 years of age. This reform was pending for the last 20 years,” Chandra said.

The four cut-off dates for enrolment is part of a Bill passed by Parliament a few months back to allow linkage of Aadhaar with the electoral rolls. As of now, those turning 18 on or before January 1 can be registered as voters. Those who turn 18 on January 2 or later have to wait for one year to register as a voter. But once the rules are issued, young people can get registered as voters on four different dates every year. “The second biggest reform is the linking of Aadhaar with electoral rolls to check duplicate entries. It will make the voter list pure. It will make the electoral roll more robust,” he said.

When will govt announce the new rules of Aadhaar-electoral roll linking

A draft proposal regarding the Aadhaar-electoral roll linking rules have already been sent to the government which will soon be cleared. Asked when the rules will be notified by the government, Chandra said: “I think very soon because we have already sent draft proposals in this regard. We have also sent the forms which are to be changed and they are with the (law) ministry. Very soon, I think they will be cleared. We will also have to tone up our IT system.”

Will sharing of Aadhar details be voluntary

On whether sharing Aadhaar details will be voluntary, CEC Sushil Chandra replied in positive. However, “sufficient reason will have to be given by voters” for not giving their Aadhaar numbers.

“It will be voluntary. But sufficient reason will have to be given by voters for not giving their Aadhaar numbers. The reason may include not having an Aadhaar or not having applied for one or any other reason they can think of. I can not think of any other reason,” the CEC said said.

Why EC wants Aadhaar number to be shared

Chandra was of the view that sharing Aadhaar number will help the EC to purify the voter list. It will also ensure that the poll panel is able to give more services to the voters through its communication system, he said.

“If we know about the voter more clearly, then we can give more services such as when the elections will be held and booth (details) on their phone numbers… We should know clearly that he/she is the right person,” Chandra said.