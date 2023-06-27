Home

News

India

Aadi Vyapar: How India Is Promoting Tribal Products On Global Platform

Aadi Vyapar: How India Is Promoting Tribal Products On Global Platform

TRIFED has launched a chain of retail outlet stores called ‘TRIBES INDIA’, through which TRIFED procures and markets tribal arts and crafts items.

Aadi Vyapar: How India Is Promoting Tribal Products On Global Platform

New Delhi: Set up in 1999, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs is the nodal ministry for overall policy, planning and coordination of programs for the development of scheduled tribes. As part of its numerous initiatives, the Minister of State for Tribal Affairs had launched the “Go Tribal Campaign” to institutionalize collaborations and partnerships with different organizations to promote tribal products, nationally and internationally.

The tribal economy is mainly concentrated around the collection and processing of Minor Forest Products and cultivation largely for the purpose of domestic consumption. They usually struggle to meet their economic needs with a bare minimum income (cash). This is due to a substantial number of tribals being cut off from the civilized world, who are unable to adapt to modernization.

You may like to read

There is a huge demand for tribal artifacts, textiles, ornaments, paintings, potteries, cane and bamboo products and organic and natural food products, but the supply side of this economy is way below the demand side and thus the community fails to profit from its produce. Thus, efficient production and effective promotion become imperative for the economic development of this community.

To commemorate this and create awareness and increase production & consumption of tribal products, government of India has come up with various schemes to promote them.

Govt introduced TRIFED

The Government of India established Tribal Co-operative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED), in August 1987 under the Multi-State Co-operative Societies Act, 1984. It is a national-level cooperative body; its main objective is to ensure the socio-economic development of the Indian Tribal community by institutionalizing the trade of Minor Forest Produce and Surplus Agricultural Produce cultivated by them. TRIFED has launched a chain of retail outlet stores called ‘TRIBES INDIA’, through which TRIFED procures and markets tribal arts and crafts items.

How to promote Tribal products internationally

Need to encourage Corporate Social Responsibility funds towards upscaling tribal youth,

Need to promote innovation in products and marketing facilities for tribal products by engaging franchises in small and medium towns and also in Metropolitan Cities,

Convergence needs to be built with schemes of the Ministry of Commerce and Ministry of Textiles to promote the export of tribal products globally,

Necessary investments must be made so as to make the raw materials easily available, accessible and affordable,

Marketing strategies need to be promoted to further encourage the sales of tribal products,

Domestic private companies should be empanelled for promoting skills and production process of tribal,

Efficient marketing strategies must be deployed so that proper information transfer takes place between the producers and the consumers,

Improvements in these areas are of utmost importance for the socio-economic development of the Indian Tribal communities, which goes hand-in-hand with efficient production and effective promotion of Indian Tribal products.

34,000 Yoga mats sourced from Tribal Artisans for International Yoga Day

In order to support the promotion of tribal products, the government made a commendable decision to utilize 34,000 yoga mats sourced solely from tribal artisans across the country for the purpose of commemorating 2023 International Yoga Day.

The 34,000 yoga mats, exclusively sourced from tribal artisans hailing from diverse regions of India, displayed distinctive designs and motifs that represent their respective communities. Each mat served as a vibrant testament to the country’s tribal cultural heritage, encapsulating their stories, folklore, and artistic legacy.

The Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India Ltd (TRIFED) highlighted products and communities including: Madurkathi Mats from Medinipur (West Bengal), Sabai Grass Yoga Mats from Mayurbhanj, (Odisha) and Gondha Grass mats from Jharkhand.

Centre launches scheme to promote tribal products of Northeast region

In April, Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda launched a centrally sponsored scheme to promote value addition and marketing of products made by the tribal people of the northeastern region. Launching the ‘Marketing and Logistics Development for Promotion of Tribal Products from the Northeastern Region’ (PTP-NER), the minister said that through TRIFED (the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation), the scheme aims to empower individuals to become self-employed and self-reliant.

“The vision of the Prime Minister is to ‘Look East’, focus on development, and promote tribal products to enhance the livelihood of tribal entrepreneurs and create endless business opportunities. As this area is constitutionally a tribal region, understanding the tribal communities is essential,” the minister said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.