New Delhi: As NDA retained power in Maharashtra, posters calling Aaditya Thackeray as ‘future Chief Minister’ come up in Worli, the constituency from where the young Sena leader registered a thumping victory. “Heartiest congratulations to Yuva Shiv Sena and future chief minister Aaditya Thackeray for winning the assembly polls with a huge mandate”, the poster read.

This comes a day after Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had reminded the BJP of the ’50-50 formula’, which both the allies had discussed before stitching an alliance for Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha chunav.

“The 50-50 formula was decided. Discussions should be held and then it should be decided that who would be the Chief Minister (of Maharashtra),” Uddhav Thackeray said. Under the 5-0-50 formula, both the allies will have the CM post for 2 and a half years each.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray has called top party leaders to discuss political development in the state. Reports claimed that MLAs, who have registered victory in the Maharashtra Assembly election 2019, have also been invited at the meet, which is expected to begin at 12 PM today.

Notably, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Shiv retained power for a second consecutive term securing 161 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly. While the BJP won 105 seats, Sena bagged 56 seats crossing the half-way mark of 144 seats.

The Opposition Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) also put up a magnificent show by winning 54 seats and ally Congress won 44 with a combined tally of 98 seats. Among the smaller parties and independents, the Bahujan Vikash Aghadi had won three seats, while the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, Prahar Janshakti Party and Samajwadi Party have emerged victorious in two seats each.

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, Swabhimani Shetkari Party, CPI(M), Rashtriya Samaj Party, Jan Surajya Party and the Krantikari Shetkari Party have bagged one seat each. Besides, as many as 13 independents were declared victorious across the state.

While the Congress has said it bows before the peoples’ verdict, the NCP has offered support to the Shiv Sena if it was willing to form a government. However, Sena ruled out going with the NCP saying,”No, we fought the polls in alliance with the BJP. We will go ahead with the tie-up. There will be no change in the pre-decided 50-50 formula.”