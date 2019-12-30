New Delhi: Apart from Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) Ajit Pawar, another key name, inducted in Maharashtra Cabinet on Monday was Aaditya Thackeray. Sporting a black suit, Sena MLA from Worli, referred himself as ‘Aaditya Rashmi Uddhav Thackeray’, while taking oath as one of the 36 ministers in the state.

He was administered the oath of office by Governor BS Koshyari in the presence of his father and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Notably, Aaditya was among the 25 Maha Vikas Aghadi heavyweights who got cabinet berths. If reports are to be believed, the Thackeray scion may get the environment or higher education ministry.

He won his maiden election from Worli with a margin of over 65,000 votes against NCP’s Suresh Mane. He was the first member of the Thackeray clan to have contested and entered the state assembly.

In run up to the Maharashtra polls, Aaditya, a graduate in English Literature from St Xavier’s College conducted several roadshows, foot marches and raised issues like cutting of trees in Aarey Colony and Mumbai’s nightlife and said he wants to make the constituency a ‘model of development’. He also reached out to non-Marathi voters in the constituency to romp home a big win.

Aaditya Thackeray joined politics in 2009 and since then has been actively working in the organisation, building a cadre of new young leaders by being in the background.

About Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion

A total of 36 ministers were inducted in Maharashtra Cabinet today. Senior Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra for a record fourth time.

The Cabinet has three women: NCP’s Aditi Tatkare (MoS) and Congress’ Varsha Gaikwad and Yashomati Thakur, both Cabinet rank – though the Sena has no woman nominee.



Other big names include Anil Parab, Vijay Wadettiwar, Jitendra Awhad, Anil Deshmukh, Amit Vilasrao Deshmukh, Rajesh Tope, and MoS Satej Patil, Vishwajeet Kadam and Bachu Kadu.

Take a Look at The Full List of Ministers here:

Deputy Chief Minister

Ajit Pawar, NCP

Cabinet Ministers

1. Ashok Chavan, Congress

2. Dilip Walse Patil, NCP

3. Dhananjay Munde, NCP

4. Vijay Waddetiwar, Congress

5. Anil Deshmukh, NCP

6. Hasan Mushrif, NCP

7. Varsha Gaikwad, Congress

8. Rajendra Shingane, NCP

9. Nawab Malik, NCP

10. Rajesh Tope, NCP

11. Sunil Kedar, Congress

12. Sanjay Rathod, Shiv Sena

13. Gulabrao Patil, Shiv Sena

14. Amit Deshmukh, Congress

15. Dada Bhuse, Shiv Sena

16. Jitendra Awhad, NCP

17. Sandippan Bhumre, Shiv Sena

18. Balasaheb Patil, NCP

19. Yashomati Thakur, Congress

20. Anil Parab, Shiv Sena

21. Uday Samant, Shiv Sena

22. KC Padvi, Congress

23. Shankar Rao Gadakh, Independent (Shiv Sena quota)

24. Aslam Shaikh, Congress

25. Aaditya Thackeray, Shiv Sena

Ministers of State

1. Abdul Sattar, Shiv Sena

2. Satej Patil, Congress

3. Shambhuraj Desai, Shiv Sena

4. Bachchu Kadu, Independent (Shiv Sena quota)

5. Vishwajeet Kadam, Congress

6. Dattatray Bharne, NCP

7. Aditi Tatkare, NCP

8. Sanjay Bansode, NCP

9. Prajakt Tanpure, NCP

10. Rajendra Patil Yedravkar, Independent (Shiv Sena quota)