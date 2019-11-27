New Delhi: After reports surfaced that Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul won’t be coming for the swearing-in ceremony of Maharashtra Chief Minister-designate Uddhav Thackeray on November 28, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday flew to the national capital to meet them personally.

The Sena leader also met the former prime minister and Congress leader Manmohan Singh.

Reports said that Thackeray went to extend a special invitation to the leaders for the swearing-in ceremony.

However, shortly after the meeting, the Sena leader said in a tweet that he met both the leaders to seek their blessings. “This evening I sought blessings and good wishes from @INCIndia President Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji & former prime minister Dr. Manmohan Singh ji for the Maha Vikas Aghadi.”

Earlier in the day, media reports suggested that Sonia and her son Rahul were unlikely to attend the swearing-in ceremony which is all set to be held at Shivaji Park in Mumbai at 6:40 PM.

Meanwhile, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will not attend the swearing-in ceremony of Uddhav Thackeray due to his private engagements, according to news agency ANI.

Apart from the political leaders, around 400 farmers from various districts of Maharashtra have been invited for the mega event with the objective highlight their plight and to waive their farm loans.

Notably, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray would be the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra and will be sworn in as Chief Minister on Thursday evening at the Shivaji Park in Dadar, the place where his party holds the traditional Dussehra rally each year.