Police Find CCTV Footage of Aaftab With Bag Discarding Shraddha’s Body Parts

Delhi-Mehrauli Shraddha Murder Case: In a major breakthrough, the police have assessed CCTV footage of October 18 in which Aaftab Poonawala is seen carrying a bag and it is suspected that he was going to dispose of the dismembered body parts of his girlfriend, Shraddha Walkar. According to the police, Aaftab allegedly strangled his live-in partner Walkar (27) on May 18 and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi’s Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days past midnight.

According to a report in indiatoday.in, Aaftab can be seen making three rounds in the CCTV footage and police suspect that he might be out with the bag to dispose of the body parts.

Reportedly, Aftab has admitted before the police that he was high on marijuana on the day he murdered Shraddha. As per sources in Delhi Police, Aftab Poonawala, during the questioning, confessed that he used to smoke weed, marijuana and was a habitual drug consumer.

Police sources further said that Shraddha was strangled to death between 9 and 10 pm, and the accused, Aftab, sat next to her body the whole night and smoked marijuana.

Aftab, who was a trained chef, took 10 hours to chop Shraddha’s body into 35 pieces. He took breaks in between mincing Shraddha’s body as he got tired. During this, he drank beer, smoked, ordered food from Zomato.

Delhi Police Collects Shraddha Walkar’s clothes

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police team has collected Shraddha Walkar’s clothes from the rented house in Chattarpur she shared with her live-in partner Aftab, in an effort to find more clues to help in the ongoing probe into her brutal murder. The police claimed that the rented accommodation, the place of offence, is being closely inspected by the crime team and forensic experts.

To ascertain that the bones belong to Shraddha, the blood samples of her father and brother have been collected for a DNA analysis which will take 15 days. “To find out if any incriminating evidence resides in the digital devices seized from the place of offence, the same have also been sent for forensic retrieval of data,” said the official.

He added that every word being uttered by Aftab during interrogation is being assessed upon the crucible of admissible evidentiary value.

“Police teams are also carrying out search operations to recover the missing skeletal parts. Several inter-disciplinary teams are working round the clock for documenting, finding discrepancies and further refining the versions and the motives being put forth by the accused,” said the official.

Also to ensure Aaftab’s safety, cops are reportedly continuously changing Poonawala’s location and keeping him at different police stations and other locations in South Delhi. They are also taking extra safety measures when the murder accused is taken out on streets or in forests to assist the investigating team in the collection of evidence like Walkar’s dismembered body, the murder weapon, victim’s belongings among other things, Hindustan Times reported quoting police sources.

During the night, some policemen are being also deployed outside Poonawala’s lock-ups with directions to remain vigilant and keep a watch on his activities in custody, the report said.