Mumbai: The Airport Authority of India (AAI) on Monday decided that the people coming to the Aurangabad airport to drop off passengers at the departure gate will not have to pay any parking charge. The authorities have also issued a set of instructions to the private agency managing the parking facility to ensure visitor-friendly service.

According to a Times of India report, the AAI held a meeting on August 17 to address complaints related to car parking. The agency concerned has also been asked to follow the SOP issued by the airport director. The airport authorities have also asked for the deployment of traffic marshals at the pick-up and drop lanes so as to minimize congestion and ensure no vehicle overstays the reasonable time frame.

"Automation of car parking must function properly. If any technical issue arises, the agency should immediately intimate the airport director. Also, the agency has to improve the behaviour of its parking staff," the AAI authorities said.