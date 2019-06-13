After suspending flights in the wake of cyclone Vayu, the state-owned Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Thursday said that the Keshod and Kandla airports will resume operations from midnight of June 13. It also said that services from Porbandar, Diu and Bhavnagar will restart from Friday morning.

In a press release, AAI, which had suspended flight operations from the airports for 24 hours to avoid any untoward incidents due to cyclone Vayu, said the decision to restart operations was taken after a review of the situation and prevailing weather patterns.

“After assessing the situation and the prevalent weather patterns as per the locally available meteorological reports, it has been decided that Kandla and Keshod Airports will resume normal flight operations from 12 midnight Thursday,” the release stated.

It also said that normal flight operations will resume at Bhavnagar airport from 6 am, and at Diu and Porbandar Airports from 10 am Friday, it added.

All the AAI-run airport directors in Gujarat have been advised to keep all the stakeholders, including airlines, disaster relief agencies, Indian Air Force, Coast Guard and the local administration informed about the resumption of flights and normal operations of the airport, the release said.

Earlier in the day, the AAI had said the impact of cyclone Vayu has been milder at most airports in Gujarat and there has been no damage to aerodromes’ infrastructure so far.

Citing updates given by airport directors, the AAI said effect of the cyclone has been milder at most of the airports of Gujarat.

“No damage to any airport infrastructure or facilities has been reported so far. Situation is normal at Surat, Bhuj, Keshod, Kandla, Jamnagar, Vadodara and Ahmedabad, Diu, Porbandar and Bhavnagar airports,” it said in the statement earlier.

According to an IMD release, issued at 5 pm Thursday, the cyclone is likely to move north-northwestwards for some time and then northwestwards, skirting the Saurashtra coast and affecting Gir Somnath, Diu, Junagarh, Porbandar and Devbhoomi Dwarka with wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph during the next 12 hours.

With Inputs From PTI