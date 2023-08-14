Home

Noida-based Journalist Commits Suicide in Delhi’s Pandav Nagar Allegedly Due To Mental Harassment

A police team rushed to the house after a PCR call regarding the incident was received around 10.40 am, a senior police officer said.

Aakashdeep Shukla, working as Assistant Editor (as per X bio) in Aaj Tak

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a 31-year-old Noida-based journalist allegedly hanged himself at his house in east Delhi’s Pandav Nagar on Monday. Aakashdeep Shukla, working as Assistant Editor (as per X bio) with Aaj Tak killed himself, allegedly due to “mental distress and trauma inflicted on him by his wife and her parents”. A police team rushed to the house after a PCR call regarding the incident was received at around 10.40 am, a senior police officer said.

The room where the victim was present was found bolted from the inside following which the fire brigade was called to break the door. On opening the room, the body of Akashdeep Shukla was found hanging from the ceiling fan, the officer said.

According to Aakashdeep Shukla’s fellow journalist and filmmaker Deepika Bhardwaj, Shukla was under mental trauma over “constant threats of criminal cases” from his wife and his in-laws. Deepika took to X and said that Shukla and she had a conversation where he shared his ordeal due to his wife and her parents. She assured Shukla, during the telephonic conversation on Sunday that matter will be sorted out but today Shukla took his own life.

“He was under constant threats of criminal cases. His court marriage was also done under pressure,” she claimed.

Bhardwaj further claimed that Shukla’s court marriage was also conducted ‘under duress’ as the woman was calling him names on social media to malign his image.

I spoke to @JournoAakash for 20 mins y'day. He told me about the mental trauma he's facing because of his wife & her parents. He was under constant threats of criminal cases. His court marriage was also done under pressure. I told him we will sort it. BUT HE KILLED HIMSELF TODAY pic.twitter.com/mBL26AIDHd — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) August 14, 2023

“Akash shared that the woman he got married to had sullied his image by calling him names on social media. He couldn’t afford to lose his career, so he compromised & went through with the court marriage. Now his father-in-law was pressuring him to participate in a social function, involving significant expenses that he did not have,” Bhardwaj wrote. She went on to explain that Shukla was profoundly stressed and concerned for his parents, believing he was responsible for bringing these troubles upon them. He also disclosed incidents of physical altercations during their conflicts. Bhardwaj expressed her bewilderment and sorrow at the situation, saying, “I am unable to comprehend this,” Deepika Bhardwaj said.

