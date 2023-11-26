Home

AAP Announces ‘Ambedkar Fellowship’ To Involve Youth In Country’s Politics: Check Eligibility, Other Details

The Aam Aadmi Party said the selected fellows will be engaged in field campaigns, media and communications, and research and data analysis for a period of 11 months.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wishes AAP workers on the party’s foundation day, in New Delhi, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023.

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party Sunday announced the “Ambedkar Fellowship for Political Change” aimed ta involving youngsters in the nation’s decision-making processes and give them a first-hand experience of ground-level politics.

“The AAP is launching one of its kind initiative ‘Ambedkar Fellowship for Political Change’. With the launch of this fellowship programme, we are inviting political enthusiasts who have a burning passion for politics and wish to bring reform to the country,” the party said on its official handle on X as its foundation day on Sunday.

Eligibility and Selection:

As per an official release by the party, fresh graduates or young professionals from diverse backgrounds, who have a keen interest in research, media and communications and are less than 40 years of age, are eligible to apply for the fellowship.

The list of those selected will be released on December 25. The joining process for the first group of candidates will start on January 2, the statement said.

What does the fellowship entail?

According to the Arvind Kejriwal-led party, the candidates selected as fellows will be engaged in field campaigns, media and communications, and research and data analysis for a period of 11 months. The location will be on a hybrid basis, it said.

Over the 11-month period, the fellows will get hands-on experience working with senior leaders and professionals and will be part of the political process (ringside view of election campaigning). After a probationary period of three months, they will receive a stipend. They will be selected through a two-stage process — application screening and interview.

“The AAP is the fastest-growing party in the history of India because it is a party of honest and educated people. No matter where you live in the country, if you have the zeal to change Indian politics and make India the number one country in the world, this fellowship programme is a golden opportunity for you,” AAP national convenor Kejriwal said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.