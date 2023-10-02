Aam Aadmi Party Releases Second List For Upcoming Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections; Here’s The Full List

Top Recommended Stories

In the 2018 Assembly polls, AAP had fielded 85 candidates in Chhattisgarh but all them ended up losing their deposits. The polls to the 90-member House were swept by the Congress, which ousted the Bharatiya Janata Party after 15 years in power.

Updated: October 2, 2023 10:48 PM IST

By Abhijeet Sen

Arvind Kejriwal File Photo (ANI)

Raipur: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) releases the second list of 12 candidates for the upcoming Chhattisgarh Assembly elections. The Aam Aadmi Party has announced its second list of 12 candidates for the upcoming Chhattisgarh Assembly election. The list includes candidates from a variety of backgrounds, including farmers, teachers, and social activists.

“First list of AAP candidates for Chhattisgarh elections is out. All the best to all candidates. Is baar chalegi Jhadu (this time broom will sweep). #ChhattisgarhMangeKejriwal,” the party wrote on X, formerly Twitter, where the list was released.

AAP Candidates With Their Constituencies: Full List

  1. Dantewada – Baloo Ram Bhawani
  2. Narayanpur – Narendra Kumar Nag
  3. Akaltara – Anand Prakash Miri
  4. Bhanu Pratappur – Komal Hupendi
  5. Korba – Vishal Kelkar
  6. Rajim – Tejram Vidrohi
  7. Pathalgaon – Raja Ram Lakra
  8. Kawardha – Khadagraj Singh
  9. Bhatgaon – Surendra Gupta
  10. Kunkuri – Leos Minj
  11. Pratappur – Raja Ram Shyam
  12. Sarangarh – Dev Prashad Koshle
  13. Kharsia – Vijay Jaiswal
  14. Kota – Pankaj James
  15. Bilha – Jasbir Singh
  16. Bilaspur – Dr. Ujjawala Karade
  17. Masturi – Dharam Das Bhargav
  18. Raipur Gramin – Tarun Vaidh
  19. Raipur West – Nandan Singh
  20. Antagarh – Sant Ram Salam
  21. Keshkal – Jugalkishor Bodh
  22. Chitrakot – Bomada Ram Mandavi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) last month announced its first list of candidates for the upcoming Chhattisgarh Assembly election. The list includes 10 candidates, five of whom are from Scheduled Tribes (STs). Among the notable figures on the list are Komal Hupendi, the state unit chief of the AAP, and Tejram Vidrohi, a prominent farmers’ leader.

Image


BJP Releaed List For Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections Last Month

BJP releases first list of candidates for 21 Chhattisgarh Assembly seats, Congress yet to announce its list. Election Commission has not announced poll schedule for Chhattisgarh or Madhya Pradesh yet.

