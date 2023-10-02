Home

Aam Aadmi Party Releases Second List For Upcoming Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections; Here’s The Full List

In the 2018 Assembly polls, AAP had fielded 85 candidates in Chhattisgarh but all them ended up losing their deposits. The polls to the 90-member House were swept by the Congress, which ousted the Bharatiya Janata Party after 15 years in power.

Raipur: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) releases the second list of 12 candidates for the upcoming Chhattisgarh Assembly elections. The Aam Aadmi Party has announced its second list of 12 candidates for the upcoming Chhattisgarh Assembly election. The list includes candidates from a variety of backgrounds, including farmers, teachers, and social activists.

“First list of AAP candidates for Chhattisgarh elections is out. All the best to all candidates. Is baar chalegi Jhadu (this time broom will sweep). #ChhattisgarhMangeKejriwal,” the party wrote on X, formerly Twitter, where the list was released.

AAP Candidates With Their Constituencies: Full List

Dantewada – Baloo Ram Bhawani Narayanpur – Narendra Kumar Nag Akaltara – Anand Prakash Miri Bhanu Pratappur – Komal Hupendi Korba – Vishal Kelkar Rajim – Tejram Vidrohi Pathalgaon – Raja Ram Lakra Kawardha – Khadagraj Singh Bhatgaon – Surendra Gupta Kunkuri – Leos Minj Pratappur – Raja Ram Shyam Sarangarh – Dev Prashad Koshle Kharsia – Vijay Jaiswal Kota – Pankaj James Bilha – Jasbir Singh Bilaspur – Dr. Ujjawala Karade Masturi – Dharam Das Bhargav Raipur Gramin – Tarun Vaidh Raipur West – Nandan Singh Antagarh – Sant Ram Salam Keshkal – Jugalkishor Bodh Chitrakot – Bomada Ram Mandavi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) last month announced its first list of candidates for the upcoming Chhattisgarh Assembly election. The list includes 10 candidates, five of whom are from Scheduled Tribes (STs). Among the notable figures on the list are Komal Hupendi, the state unit chief of the AAP, and Tejram Vidrohi, a prominent farmers’ leader.

BJP Releaed List For Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections Last Month

BJP releases first list of candidates for 21 Chhattisgarh Assembly seats, Congress yet to announce its list. Election Commission has not announced poll schedule for Chhattisgarh or Madhya Pradesh yet.

