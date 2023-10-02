By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Aam Aadmi Party Releases Second List For Upcoming Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections; Here’s The Full List
In the 2018 Assembly polls, AAP had fielded 85 candidates in Chhattisgarh but all them ended up losing their deposits. The polls to the 90-member House were swept by the Congress, which ousted the Bharatiya Janata Party after 15 years in power.
Raipur: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) releases the second list of 12 candidates for the upcoming Chhattisgarh Assembly elections. The Aam Aadmi Party has announced its second list of 12 candidates for the upcoming Chhattisgarh Assembly election. The list includes candidates from a variety of backgrounds, including farmers, teachers, and social activists.
“First list of AAP candidates for Chhattisgarh elections is out. All the best to all candidates. Is baar chalegi Jhadu (this time broom will sweep). #ChhattisgarhMangeKejriwal,” the party wrote on X, formerly Twitter, where the list was released.
AAP Candidates With Their Constituencies: Full List
- Dantewada – Baloo Ram Bhawani
- Narayanpur – Narendra Kumar Nag
- Akaltara – Anand Prakash Miri
- Bhanu Pratappur – Komal Hupendi
- Korba – Vishal Kelkar
- Rajim – Tejram Vidrohi
- Pathalgaon – Raja Ram Lakra
- Kawardha – Khadagraj Singh
- Bhatgaon – Surendra Gupta
- Kunkuri – Leos Minj
- Pratappur – Raja Ram Shyam
- Sarangarh – Dev Prashad Koshle
- Kharsia – Vijay Jaiswal
- Kota – Pankaj James
- Bilha – Jasbir Singh
- Bilaspur – Dr. Ujjawala Karade
- Masturi – Dharam Das Bhargav
- Raipur Gramin – Tarun Vaidh
- Raipur West – Nandan Singh
- Antagarh – Sant Ram Salam
- Keshkal – Jugalkishor Bodh
- Chitrakot – Bomada Ram Mandavi
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) last month announced its first list of candidates for the upcoming Chhattisgarh Assembly election. The list includes 10 candidates, five of whom are from Scheduled Tribes (STs). Among the notable figures on the list are Komal Hupendi, the state unit chief of the AAP, and Tejram Vidrohi, a prominent farmers’ leader.
BJP Releaed List For Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections Last Month
BJP releases first list of candidates for 21 Chhattisgarh Assembly seats, Congress yet to announce its list. Election Commission has not announced poll schedule for Chhattisgarh or Madhya Pradesh yet.
