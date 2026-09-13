Goa First: AAP, Goa Forward party join hands ahead of 2027 polls

Arvind Kejriwal announced that the AAP and Vijai Sardesai’s Goa Forward Party will join hands for the 2027 Goa Assembly elections. The alliance will contest the polls under the name ‘Goa First’.

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Kejriwal arrived in the BJP-ruled state earlier in the day. ANI

Talk of a possible AAP-GFP alliance ahead of the 2027 Goa elections gained momentum after AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal announced that he would make a “big announcement” on Sunday. The Congress, however, maintained that its alliance discussions with Vijai Sardesai’s GFP were still underway. Hoardings featuring the symbols AAP and GFP came up along the highways on Saturday, sparking off speculation. “Don’t let them cheat you the third time”, the hoardings said.

Kejriwal arrived in the BJP-ruled state earlier in the day. “I will be making a big announcement tomorrow at 3 pm. The people of Goa want a change,” he said here, without divulging details. The Goa Forward Party’s state executive, meanwhile, resolved to form an alliance with like-minded secular political forces to defeat the ruling BJP in the next year’s Assembly elections.

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Elsewhere, state Congress president Girish Chodankar said the GFP had been an ally of the Congress since the 2022 elections. “I have confirmed with my high command even today morning. They have said that the talks for alliance are still on,” Chodankar told reporters in Panaji. The GFP, in a social media post, said its message was clear: “Goa First.”

“Before party, before politics and before personal ambitions — Goa First,” it said, adding that it would strive to offer the people of Goa a united alternative that protects ‘Goemkarponn’ (Goanness) and stands against corruption, communalism and the politics of defection. “Don’t let them cheat you the third time”, the hoardings with symbols of AAP and GFP stated.

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The GFP is a regional outfit led by former deputy chief minister Sardesai, who is the party’s lone MLA in the 40-member state assembly. The AAP has two MLAs — Venzy Viegas and Cruz Silva — representing Benaulim and Velim constituencies respectively in South Goa. A senior GFP functionary claimed that Kejriwal will address a press conference on Sunday during which the alliance between the AAP and GFP would be announced. It would be a non-BJP and non-Congress alliance, he said. The elections to the Goa Legislative Assembly are due before March 2027.