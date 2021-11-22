Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday announced it is withdrawing the legislation for creating three capitals for the state in place of the existing Amaravati after a decision in this regard was taken at an emergency meeting chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy chaired of the state Cabinet. The three proposed capitals in the bill were– executive capital at Vizag, legislative capital at Amaravati, judicial capital at Kurnool.Also Read - Mandaviya Urges 3 States, 1 UT Reporting Low Vaccination Coverage to Launch Aggressive Campaign