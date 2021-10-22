New Delhi: Days after popular clothing brand Fabindia embroiled itself in a controversy over its latest clothing collection named ‘Jashn-e-Riwaaz’, another advertisement — by tyre manufacturer CEAT Ltd., starring Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has landed in a soup. Taking offence, Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Anantkumar Hegde has written a sarcastic letter to Anant Vardhan Goenka, MD and CEO of the Mumbai-based company, hoping that ‘CEAT will respect the feelings of Hindus in future and will not hurt them as such advertisements are creating unrest among Hindus’. The letter dated October 14 has gone viral on social after it was uploaded on Hegde’s official Facebook page.Also Read - BTS Jimin's Birthday Special: K-Pop Singer Once Revealed That He Watched Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor's 3 Idiots

“Anti-Hindu Actors Always Hurt the Hindu Sentiments”, Claims Hegde Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha Release Date Postponed: Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan's Film To Now Hit Theatres On This Date

“As you are keen and sensitive towards problems faced by general public and you also belong to Hindu Community, I am sure you can feel discrimination done to Hindus since centuries. A group of anti-Hindu actors always hurt the Hindu sentiments whereas, they never try to expose the wrongdoings of their community”, Hegde said in his letter. Also Read - Naga Chaitanya-Nagarjuna Host Dinner For Aamir Khan, Samantha Akkineni's Absence Raises Eyebrows

Furthermore, he claimed that the recent advertisement by the company creating unrest among Hindus. Urging the management to take note of the recent advertisement featuring the Bollywood actor, the BJP leader said,”Your company’s recent advertisement in which Aamir Khan advises people not to burst firecrackers on the streets is giving a good message. Your concern for public issues needs applause. In this regard I request you to address one more problem faced by people on roads i.e. blocking roads in the name of Namaz on Fridays and other important festive days by Muslims.”

“Friday Prayers a Great Inconvenience to People”

“It is a very common scene in many Indian cities where Muslims block busy roads and perform Namaz, and at that time, vehicles, ambulances and firefighters are stuck in traffic causing grave losses. Every day, loud noise is emitted from mikes arranged on top of mosques in our country while giving Azaan. That sound is beyond permissible levels. On Fridays, the prayers in mosques are prolonged. It is a great inconvenience to people who have health issues, who are resting and teaching,” he explained.

Read His Full Letter Here:-

What Does The Advertisment Contain?

In the 30-second advertisement, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan can be seen advising people not to burst crackers on the streets. He asked children of an apartment complex to burst as many crackers as they want but inside the society complex.

Later, the actor and children end up bursting crackers on the road as CEAT claims its tyres are secure.