AAP Announces Haryana, Delhi Candidates For Lok Sabha Elections 2024: LIST INSIDE

One candidate has been named for Haryana while four have been named for Delhi.

AAP had on Monday called a meeting of its political affairs committee chaired by Delhi Chief Minister and party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal. (File)

AAP Candidates Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday announced the names of its five candidates from Haryana and Delhi for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

The names of the five candidates are: Mahabal Mishra from West Delhi, Kuldeep Kumar from East Delhi, Somnath Bharti from New Delhi, Sahiram Pehelwan from South Delhi, and former Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta from Kurukshetra in Haryana.

AAP had on Monday called a meeting of its political affairs committee (PAC) to discuss the names of the candidates for the upcoming elections chaired by Delhi Chief Minister and party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

As part of the INDIA alliance, AAP and Congress have closed the deal with AAP fighting for four seats in Delhi and Congress for three which has been termed as a 4-3 seat-sharing arrangement for Delhi.

Delhi has a total of seven Lok Sabha seats. In 2019, the BJP swept all seven.

