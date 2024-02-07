Home

AAP Asserts Political Conspiracy Behind ED Summons To Arvind Kejriwal Ahead Of Court Appearance

The Aam Aadmi Party has clarified that it respects the Delhi High Court's order for CM Arvind Kejriwal to appear on February 17 and will present its stand on why multiple ED summones against him are 'illegal' and part of a 'political conspiracy'.

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday clarified that it respects the order of Delhi High Court asking CM Arvind Kejriwal to appear on February 17 and also asserted that it will present its stand on why multiple ED summons against him were ‘illegal’ and part of ‘political conspiracy’. This clarification came ahead of CM Kejriwal’s summon issued by Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Divya Malhotra on February 17, against a complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over non-compliance of of its multiple summons in a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy scam (now scrapped).

The Court acknowledged that prima facie–Arvind Kejriwal– was ‘legally bound’ to revert to the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate.

Aam Aadmi Party’s Clarification On Kejriwal Not Responding To Summons

Delhi cabinet minister Atishi, while addressing a press conference said that CM Kejriwal had earlier written to the Enforcement Directorate, highlighting the “illegality” of the notices and demanded answers. “But there was no reply from the ED. The ED could not prove why their summons were not illegal,” she said.

Atishi further added that,”we respect the court’s summons. We will present our side on why Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal skipped five summonses.”

Atishi’s Allegations On BJP

“The BJP does a press conference and announces that Kejriwal will go to jail and ED will arrest him. After BJP’s press conference, ED summons Kejriwal. This shows that the summonses are not being issued for carrying out a probe but a political conspiracy to arrest the chief minister,” she mentioned.

Questioning the timing of the summons, she said they would inform the court about the sequence of events.

Atishi also said they have been “continuously” asking the ED why was Kejriwal not summoned earlier.

“When the probe into the alleged excise policy scam has been going on for the last two years, why are the summons being sent right before the Lok Sabha polls?

“Two years back, they had no interest in summoning Kejriwal, but as soon as campaigning time for the Lok Sabha polls is approaching, he is getting repeated summonses. We will tell the court that this is being done to arrest him and stop him from campaigning in the polls,” she accused.

Are These Summons Part Of A ‘Political Conspiracy’?

The Aam Aadmi Party has been continuously alleging that the continuous summons are part of a ‘political conspiracy’ to detain Kejriwal and derail the party’s Lok Sabha campaign.

“The fact that the ED summonses are being sent to Kejriwal and Operation Lotus is starting in Delhi will also be presented before the court.

Atishi further asserted that,”some people are offering money and tickets to AAP MLAs and telling them that Kejriwal will be arrested and the government will be toppled.”

She also accused the ED of being “involving in the disappearance of the audio recordings of CCTV footage of the interrogation” in the case of excise policy.”We will put all these facts before the court,” she added. On Friday, the AAP chief missed his fifth summons issued by the ED, which was issued last Wednesday.

The AAP convener had written to the ED saying the summonses were “unjustified and politically motivated” and aimed at stopping him from campaigning in the upcoming election.

(With inputs from agencies)

