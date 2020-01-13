New Delhi: In yet another setback to the opposition parties, which are set to hold a meet later on Monday over the ongoing student-led protests in the country, as well as the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC)-the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) announced they wouldn’t be attending the meeting.

Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will not attend today's opposition meeting called by Congress to discuss the current political situation in the country. pic.twitter.com/QlGsS6S9aG — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2020

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had already announced that her Trinamool Congress (TMC) will not attend the meeting, which has been called by the Congress to discuss the current political situation in the country. She has attributed her decision to clashes between workers of her party of those of the Left during a trade union strike last week. Left parties have said that they will attend the meeting.

The AAP has not announced the reason behind their decision to skip the meet. However, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who faces an Assembly Election next month, has come under fire for not visiting students of the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University and the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). While the former were subjected to a police crackdown last month, the latter witnessed a mob attack on the campus on January 6.

BSP chief Mayawati, meanwhile, cited six of her party’s Rajasthan MLAs joining the ruling Congress last September, as the reason behind skipping the opposition meet. “In such a situation, the BSP’s attendance in the opposition meeting led by the Congress, will demoralise the party workers in Rajasthan. Hence, the BSP will not attend this meeting,” she tweeted in Hindi earlier this morning.

1. जैसाकि विदित है कि राजस्थान कांग्रेसी सरकार को बीएसपी का बाहर से समर्थन दिये जाने पर भी, इन्होंने दूसरी बार वहाँ बीएसपी के विधायकों को तोड़कर उन्हें अपनी पार्टी में शामिल करा लिया है जो यह पूर्णतयाः विश्वासघाती है। 1/3 — Mayawati (@Mayawati) January 13, 2020

3. वैसे भी बीएसपी CAA/NRC आदि के विरोध में है। केन्द्र सरकार से पुनः अपील है कि वह इस विभाजनकारी व असंवैधानिक कानून को वापिस ले। साथ ही, JNU व अन्य शिक्षण संस्थानों में भी छात्रों का राजनीतिकरण करना यह अति-दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण। 3/3 — Mayawati (@Mayawati) January 13, 2020

Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi has called the CAA a ‘discriminatory and divisive law,’ the ‘sinister’ purpose of which was to divide people on religious lines.