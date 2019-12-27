New Delhi: Taking a sharp dig at the BJP, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted a new version of ‘chronology’ as a video of Amit Shah explaining the chronology of CAB followed by NRC has gone viral amid official claims that there is no link between the two.

The old video of Amit Shah saying that first CAB (Citizenship Amendment Bill) will come and then NRC (National Register of Citizenship) will come has surfaced on social media. “Aap chronology samajh lijiye (please understand the chronology). Pehle CAB ayega..fir NRC ayega.. aur sirf Bengal ke liya nahi…saare desh ke liye ayega (First CAB will come, then NRC. And not just Bengal but for the entire country,” he said.

For those who find it difficult to directly link #CitizenshipAmendmentBill2019 with the National Register of Citizenship pic.twitter.com/ai9aVaCycR — Vijdan Mohammad Kawoosa (@vijdankawoosa) December 12, 2019

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra used the same phrase and presented the chronology of what she thinks the BJP is following.

क्रोनोलोजी समझिए आप 👉पहले वो आपसे दो करोड़ नौकरियां का वादा करेंगे

👉फिर वो सरकार बनाएंगे

👉फिर वो आपकी यूनिवर्सिटीज बर्बाद करेंगे

👉फिर वो देश का संविधान बर्बाद करेंगे

👉फिर आप प्रोटेस्ट करेंगे

👉फिर वो आपको “फूल” बोलेंगे लेकिन यंगिस्तान मैदान में डटा रहेगा। — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) December 27, 2019

“First, they will promise you two crore jobs. Then they will form the government Then they will ruin the universities and then the Constitution. Then you will protest and they will call you fool. But the youngistan won’t give in,” Priyanka tweeted in Hindi.