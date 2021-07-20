New Delhi: Hitting out at the Opposition over reports of snooping of prominent citizens using Israeli Pegasus spyware, Union Home Minister Amit Shah invoked his famous ‘Aap Chronology Samajhiye’ (understand the chronology) barb and said that this is a report by the disrupters for the obstructers. “People have often associated this phrase with me in a lighter vein but today I want to seriously say – the timing of the selective leaks, the disruptions. ‘Aap Chronology Samajhiye’ (understand the chronology). This is a report by the disrupters for the obstructers. Disrupters are global organizations that do not like India to progress. Obstructers are political players in India who do not want India to progress. People of India are very good at understanding this chronology and connection,” said the Home Minister on his official website – amitshah.co.inAlso Read - Explained: What is Pegasus Spyware? How Does it Use WhatsApp to Hack a Device?

Meanwhile, referring to the timing of the reports’ release, Shah said, “The facts and sequence of events are for the entire nation to see. Today the Monsoon Session of Parliament has started. In what seemed like a perfect cue, late last evening, we saw a report which has been amplified by a few sections with only one aim – to do whatever is possible and humiliate India at the world stage, peddle the same old narratives about our nation and derail India’s development trajectory.” Also Read - Pegasus Spyware Report: Israeli Firm NSO Says Allegations of Govt Snooping Far From Reality

Pegasus spyware scandal: What is the controversy all about?

A huge controversy has erupted after a report alleged that 300 mobile phone numbers used in India — including those of government ministers, opposition politicians, journalists, scientists and rights activists — were on the list of potential targets for surveillance by an unidentified agency using Pegasus spyware. The claims were strongly refuted by the Ministry of Electronics and Information and Technology. Speaking on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, asserted that allegations appeared to be an attempt to malign the Indian democracy. The spyware ‘Pegasus’ is developed by Israel-based NSO Group. The company specialises in hacking devices and caters to various governments of the world for spying purposes. Also Read - Parliament Monsoon Session 2021: Opposition to Corner Govt Over Pegasus Spyware Issue | 10 Points

‘Aap chronology samajhiye’

Shah had used the phrase “Aap chronology samjhiye” in 2019 when he declared that the government would bring the Citizenship Amendment Act and after that the National Citizen’s Register. “Understand the chronology, first we will bring Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) and after that, we will bring National Register of Citizens (NRC) and NRC will not only be for Bengal but for the entire country.” Since then, the Opposition has repeatedly used the phrase to criticise and attack the government.