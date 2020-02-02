New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday demanded the Election Commission (EC) to put a complete ban on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from campaigning for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls after his ‘provocative’ remark about the Shaheen Bagh protest.

The development comes a day after a man opened fire at a protest in Shaheen Bagh while chanting ‘Sirf Hinduon ki chalegi (Only Hindus will rule)’. Incidentally, this happened around the same time as CM Adityanath, in a rally in northwest Delhi’s Rohini, alleged that protestors in Shaheen Bagh are those who support terrorists in Kashmir and raise slogans of ‘Azaadi‘.

Hitting out at the AAP dispensation in Delhi, Adityanath furthered that the Arvind Kejriwal government “supplies biryani” to Shaheen Bagh protesters.

A complaint was lodged against the BJP star campaigner by AAP leader Sanjay Singh who also demanded that an FIR should be filed for such provocative speeches.

Singh also noted in a press conference that it has been 48 hours since the AAP asked EC time to meet them but it has not been granted. “If the EC does not give us time, we will stage a sit-in in front of the ECI office on Monday,” he said.