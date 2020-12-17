New Delhi: Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot on Thursday tabled a resolution in the legislative assembly to repeal the Centre’s three new farm laws. AAP MLA Mahendra Goyal tore a copy of the farm laws during his speech in the assembly. Also Read - Diljit Dosanjh vs Kangana Ranaut Again: Singer Asks Her to 'Keep Ears Wide Open' And Learn About Farmers' Protest

"I refuse to accept these black laws which are against farmers," he said.

The AAP government has convened a one-day special session of the Delhi assembly to discuss the alleged misappropriation of nearly Rs 2,500 crore in the municipal corporations.

Incidentally, the Kejriwal government had notified the laws on November 23, after the President’s assent.

AAP has been vociferously protesting against the recently legislated farms claiming that it is anti-farmer and it will erode their means of livelihood rather than enhancing their living standards.

Thousands of farmers have been agitating against the agri-marketing laws at Delhi borders since the last 20 days demanding that the laws be repealed.

Many AAP leaders, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia, had joined the farmers’ day-long fast on Monday in protest against the farm laws.

(With PTI inputs)