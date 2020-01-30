New Delhi: A day after filing a complaint with Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi against BJP MP Parvesh Verma, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Sanjay Singh, Pankaj Gupta, and Vikas Yogi on Thursday sat on a protest outside the Election Commission of India. They demanded the registration of an FIR against Verma for calling Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a ‘terrorist’.

While holding the protest, the AAP leaders also submitted a memorandum to the EC. This comes a day after the APP moved the EC and demanded that a complaint should be filed against BJP MP Parvesh Verma for allegedly calling Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a terrorist.

Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Sanjay Singh, Pankaj Gupta, and Vikas Yogi sat on a protest outside the Election Commission of India today, over BJP MP Parvesh Verma calling Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a 'terrorist'. They also submitted a memorandum to the EC. pic.twitter.com/9LHEZGsM6r — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2020

During the protest, the AAP leaders were seen holding placards reading ‘Delhi ke bete Kejriwal ko aatankwadi kahne wale par karwayee karo (take action against those who called Delhi’s son Kejriwal a terrorist).

“We are demanding that an FIR be registered against Verma and strict action be taken against him,” Sanjay Singh said.

AAP leader Pankaj Gupta said the campaign ban imposed on Verma is not enough and an FIR should be registered against them as well.

The development comes after the Election Commission earlier in the day levied a ban on both Anurag Thakur and Verma from campaigning. While Anurag Thakur has been banned from campaigning for 72 hours, Parvesh Verma has been banned for 96 hours.

On Wednesday, AAP leaders had filed a complaint with Delhi’s Chief Electoral Officer against Verma, demanding registration of an FIR against him.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that Delhi will decide whether he is a terrorist or Delhi’s son.

Countering BJP’s ongoing ‘terrorist’ jibe, Kejriwal said, “I am a diabetes patient. I take insulin four times a day. If I wanted to, I could have gone abroad. So many of my friends and colleagues did. I gave up my job. Does a terrorist do all this?”