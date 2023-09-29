AAP Is Committed To INDIA Alliance, Says Kejriwal Amid Row With Congress Over MLA Arrest In Punjab

New Delhi: After the arrest of Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira in connection with a drugs case, Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal has said that his party is fully committed to the INDIA alliance but anybody dealing with the drugs will not be spared. Addressing a news conference, Kejriwal said “We are fully committed to the India alliance. We will not separate from the alliance under any circumstances. I have come to know that the Punjab Police arrested some Congress leader yesterday. I do not have its details; Punjab Police will tell it. But we have waged a war against drugs. I would not like to comment on any individual case or person, but we are committed to end drug addiction. In this war against drugs, no matter how big or small a person is, he will not be spared.”

#WATCH | Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal says, “AAP is committed to INDIA Alliance. AAP will not separate ways from INDIA Alliance…Yesterday I heard that the Punjab Police arrested a particular leader (Sukhpal Singh Khaira) yesterday in connection with drugs.… pic.twitter.com/8ilX8Yekei — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2023

