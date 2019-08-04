New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Chandni Chowk Alka Lamba today cleared the air around her party membership.

Lamba said that she has decided to break all ties with the Aam Aadmi Party and resign from its primary membership, though she will continue as an MLA.

“I thought I should talk to people and make a decision. It has been decided that I should break all ties with Aam Aadmi Party and resign from its primary membership,” said Lamba.

“I’ll tender my resignation from the primary membership of AAP, soon in writing. I will continue to be an MLA,” she added.

Alka Lamba: I thought I should talk to people & take a decision. It has been decided that I should break all ties with Aam Aadmi Party and resign from its primary membership. I'll tender my resignation from primary membership of AAP, soon in writing. I will continue to be an MLA.

Earlier, she had distanced herself from the campaigning for the party during Lok Sabha elections claiming that she was regularly ignored for the legislator meetings.

“For the last four months, I have been trying to get an appointment with the party leaders, but no one has responded to me, so I have decided that I would not be campaigning for the party anymore,” she had said.

Notably, Lamba left Congress for AAP and she had also hinted at joining her former party again.

In March, she said that she had no hesitation in joining the Congress party rather she will feel honoured if any such proposal comes her way.

“I don’t have any such proposal (of joining Congress) from Congress yet, but it will be a matter of respect for me if any such proposal comes. I had given 20 years to the party. Congress will decide on the matter. An uninvited guest isn’t welcomed anywhere,” said the MLA from Chandni Chowk.