AAP leader Gurpreet Singh Gopi shot dead in Punjab. armed assailants chased his bike, opened fire

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Gurpreet Singh Gopi was shot dead after armed assailants allegedly chased his motorcycle and opened fire in Mamdot town.

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AAP leader Gurpreet Singh Gopi shot dead in Punjab. armed assailants chased his bike, opened fire

AAP Leader Shot Dead In Punjab: A shocking incident surfaced from Punjab where armed assailants killed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Gurpreet Singh Gopi on Saturday. According to police, the assailants allegedly chased Gopi’s motorcycle and opened fire in Mamdot town. The attack occurred when Gopi and another man, identified as Harpreet, were riding a motorbike when the attackers chased them and opened fire.

Gurpreet Gopi and Harpreet were riding a bike when unknown attackers, who were travelling in a car, chased them and opened fire.

According to Bhupinder Singh Sidhu, Senior Superintendent of Police, investigators suspect an old dispute or an election-related enmity behind the attack.

What Exactly Happened?

The AAP leader and his friend Harpreet were travelling on a motorcycle. They were followed by some of their friends in a separate car. Police informed that the attackers opened fire at that car too.

Police are examining the circumstances surrounding the attack and are trying to establish the complete sequence of events.

“The two parties had an old dispute. The attackers have been identified, and our teams have been formed. We will arrest them as soon as possible,” SSP Bhupinder Singh Sidhu said.

Sidhu said that the main accused is a historysheeter and is known to be a person involved in unlawful activities.

Multiple Teams Have Been Formed

Police have begun a manhunt to nab the accused persons and raids are being conducted at various locations as the probe continues.

The AAP leader’s murder has raised fresh concerns over law and order in the state.

Further details are awaited.