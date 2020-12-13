New Delhi: The Delhi police on Sunday detained Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs Raghav Chadha, Ritu Raj, Kuldeep Kumar and Sanjeev Jha who were on their way to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s residence to hold a protest demonstration. AAP was planning to hold ‘dharna’ outside Shah’s house today to protest against alleged misappropriation of funds by New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC). Also Read - Nadda's Convoy Attack: 3 IPS Officers Summoned by MHA, West Bengal Govt Reluctant | What Rules Say

However, the police denied permission to Raghav Chadha’s request saying that no gathering will be permitted.”…Any type of gathering is not allowed outside the residence of Hon’ble Home Minister of India. Your request has been considered but rejected. You are requested to co-operate with the Delhi Police,” the Delhi Police said. Also Read - India's Tough Stand Forced Canada PM Justin Trudeau To Soften His Rhetoric on Farmers Protest

“…all social/academic/sports/entertainment/cultural/religious/political functions/other gathering are prohibited up to 31.12.2020 throughout NCT of Delhi in order to prevent and control the outbreak of pandemic disease namely COVID-19,” the order added. Also Read - Coronavirus: Delhi Still Testing Over 70,000 A Day, Third Wave of COVID Waning, Says Satyendar Jain

On Saturday, Raghav Chadha has written a letter to Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police requesting for permission to hold a “peaceful demonstration” outside the residence of Home Minister Shah.

