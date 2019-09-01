New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh on Sunday was not allowed to board a Bhopal-bound IndiGo flight for allegedly being late. However, accusing the airline of ‘misbehaviour’, he claimed that he was, in fact, on time.

The Rajya Sabha MP said that he was stopped from boarding the flight at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, despite the gate being open and him having a boarding pass.

He then took to Twitter, tagging Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Hardeep Singh Puri, asking him to take action, saying that the private carrier was infamous for misbehaviour. He tweeted, “I was going today to Bhopal to attend the bank employees’ program but became a victim of the misconduct of IndiGo, famous for its misbehaviour. I had a boarding pass. Security check was done. Gate was opened but I was not allowed to go. Hardeep Puri, please take cognizance.”

Further, speaking to news agency ANI, he said that he would also bring the matter to the attention of Rajya Sabha chairman and Vice-President, Venkaiah Naidu. He then left for Bhopal after booking an Air India ticket.

IndiGo is yet to issue a statement on this matter.