New Delhi: AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Saturday called out the Centre’s implementation of a pan-India register a ‘conspiracy’ to target people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, stated a report. Thus, the Aam Aadmi Party scheduled a protest on Sunday, i.e., December 8 at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi against BJP-led government’s plans to implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) across the country, added the report.

AAP’s purvanchali unit leader Gopal Rai will organise the demonstration. “Our purvanchali unit headed by Gopal Rai will sit on a protest at the Jantar Mantar on Sunday against the NRC’s implementation which the government is planning to carry out in the whole country,” Singh was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

It must be noted that Purvanchalis are people belonging to Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh but who have settled in Delhi. These people play a crucial role in any election in the national capital. Speaking on behalf of the Purvanchalis, Rajya Sabha member Singh was quoted by news agency PTI as asking, Where will people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar residing in different parts of the country for decades go as they would not be able to prove their residentship before 1971.”

Besides, Singh also participated in a meeting of opposition parties that was organised to formulate a strategy aimed at tactfully opposing the Citizen (Amendment) Bill in the Parliament, stated a report.