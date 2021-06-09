New Delhi: With Delhi receiving fresh stocks of Covid vaccines for the 18-44 age group, youngsters can now register on the CoWIN app and get themselves inoculated against the viral disease, AAP leader Atishi said on Wednesday. Issuing the daily vaccination bulletin, the MLA from Kalkaji said the city has received 1.25 lakh Covishield and 20,000 Covaxin doses for the 18-44 age group, adding that the present stock of vaccines for the group would last for eight days. Also Read - Good News: Centre to Grant Full Salary to Contractual Employees From April to June | Details Here

"The vaccination centres that were shut for youngsters due to the unavailability of vaccines for the past two weeks have been opened from Wednesday. "We are very happy to announce that Delhi has received 1.25 lakh doses of Covishield and 20,000 doses of Covaxin. So the youngsters can just log in to the CoWIN app now and get vaccinated for free at the government centres," she said.

According to Atishi, the city government also received a fresh stock of 30,000 Covaxin doses for the 45-plus age category on Tuesday evening. Notably, the Delhi government hospitals and vaccination centres did not administer Covaxin to people aged 45 years and above on Wednesday as the vaccine stock for the age group got "almost over" on Tuesday.

“Late on Tuesday evening, Delhi received 30,000 doses of Covaxin and those are being distributed to different centres. From Thursday onwards, doses of Covaxin will be available for those above the age of 45 years. Right now, we are administering Covaxin only to those who are to be given the second dose in the 45-plus category,” the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said.

Delhi currently has a stock of Covaxin for two days (for the second dose) and 27 days of Covishield for the 45-plus category, she noted. On Tuesday, 48,411 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in the city, of whom 25,847 got the first dose and 22,564 the second dose.

So far, 57,81,988 people have been given the vaccine doses, including 13,40,000 who have got both doses, in the city, according to official data.