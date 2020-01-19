New Delhi: Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Manoj Tiwari on Sunday accused the ruling AAP of “trying to save” the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape case instead of ensuring justice to her family.

Further, Tiwari went on to condemn the suggestion made by senior lawyer Indira Jaising to pardon the Nirbhaya convicts, and questioned her links with the Arvind Kejriwal government.

Tiwari also referred to Jaising’s representations of the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government in the past.

The Tihar prison comes under the Delhi government, and the convicts, who should have been informed about the 2017 verdict soon after, were informed two years later in 2019, Tiwari added.

“It shows that first the AAP-led government delayed the hanging and now trying to save the four convicts,” he alleged.

“No political party in the country has done something like this, as the AAP in stalling the justice for which Nirbhaya’s family has been waiting for eight years,” Tiwari said.

A few days ago, another BJP leader Smriti Irani had targeted the Delhi government over the death row of the four convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape case, and categorically blamed the AAP party for the delay in the hanging of the culprits.

“Why was the prison department, which comes under the AAP government, sleeping after the dismissal of review petition in July 2018? Why did the government give Rs 10,000 and a sewing kit to the juvenile rapist when he was released? Didn’t they see tears of Nirbhaya’s mother?” news agency ANI had quoted Irani as saying.

“I want to tell the Aam Aadmi Party that after the rejection of the review petition, because of you the convicts couldn’t be hanged in time. Such parties should be shamed- this is not only my party’s view but also of every law-abiding citizen of the country,” she had added.

Notably, all the four rapists in Nirbhaya gangrape case— Vinay Sharma, Mukesh Singh, Akshay Kumar Singh and Pawan Gupta will be executed at 6 AM on February 1.