New Delhi: Rejecting rumours of his planning to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Haji Ishraq Khan clarified that his meeting with Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari was regarding a construction land in Uttar Pradesh.

Khan reportedly said, “There is a land of the Uttar Pradesh Irrigation department in Seelampur constituency. Three years ago, I had demanded using this land for the construction of a girls’ college. I met Tiwari to remind him of the demand and he assured his help for it.”

However, sources in the Delhi BJP claimed that there was “more than what met the eye” since during the recent Lok Sabha election, many AAP MLAs, who wanted to quit the party, were in touch with senior leaders of the saffron party. During the parliamentary polls, Goel claimed that 14 AAP legislators were in touch with him as they felt “frustrated and humiliated” in the party.

The AAP has hinted that it can take similar action against other rebel MLAs as it has done against two of its lawmakers namely Devinder Sehrawat and Anil Bajpai.

Delhi BJP’s media relations head Neelkant Bakshi said Khan paid a courtesy visit to Tiwari. “We are a party of ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ ideology. So, anybody can come and meet the party president. Haji Ishraq is the MLA from an Assembly segment, which is part of the North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency represented in parliament by Tiwari,” he said.

The AAP had, on June 10, moved a petition in the Delhi Assembly seeking disqualification of Sehrawat (the MLA from Bijwasan) and Bajpai (the Gandhi Nagar MLA), who joined the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. Both Sehrawat and Bajpai had said they would respond to the notice of disqualification after consultation with lawyers.

(With inputs from PTI)