AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Detained By Enforcement Directorate From Punjab’s Amargarh

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday detained Punjab AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra from Amargarh.

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday detained Punjab AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra from Amargarh. According to the reports, Singh was detained by the Central agency while he was conducting a meeting with workers. Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra is the AAP MLA from Amargarh, Punjab.

To recall, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches at three locations including residence of Jaswant Singh last year along with private firms, Directors/Guarantors in Punjab in a bank fraud case. A senior CBI official informed that they have recovered 94 signed blank cheques and several Aadhaar cards in the matter.

The accused named in the FIR were identified as M/s Tara Corporation Ltd (renamed as Malaudh Agro Ltd.) in Malerkotla (Punjab) through its Directors, Balwant Singh, Jaswant Singh, Kulwant Singh, Tejinder Singh, M/s Tara Health Foods, Ltd, through its Directors and unknown Public Servants and Private Persons.

Cash of Rs 16.57 lakh (approx), around 88 foreign currency notes, some property documents, several bank accounts and other incriminating documents were found and recovered during searches, the statement of CBI had said.

A case was registered on a complaint from Bank of India, Ludhiana against a Private firm based at Gaunspura, Tehsil in Malerkotla district of Punjab and others including then directors, guarantors of a private company, another private firm and unknown public servants/private persons.

It was alleged that the said private firm based at Gaunspura, Malerkotla was engaged in trading DOC rice bran, DOC mustard cake, cottonseed Cake, maize, bajra and other food grains. The borrower firm was sanctioned loans at four intervals from 2011-to 2014 by the bank.

It was further alleged that the firm through its Directors had concealed hypothecated stock and diverted book debts with malafide and dishonest intention so that the same was not made available to the creditor Bank for inspection and for effecting recovery as a secured creditor.

