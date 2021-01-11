New Delhi: Ink was thrown on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Somnath Bharti on Monday, allegedly by a right-wing activist during his visit to Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place in Amethi where he had previously made a controversial comment regarding the condition of hospitals in the state. Also Read - India vs Australia: Five Reasons Why Sydney Test Will be Remembered For a Long Time

The AAP leader had reached Rae Bareli on Sunday night to inspect some government schools.

Following the incident, Bharti got into a heated argument with police officials over his visit to the city. He was detained in the guest house and stopped from moving out of the guest house by the police on Monday. Meanwhile, the youth who threw ink on Bharti managed to escape.

An FIR has been registered against Bharti in Amethi for his alleged derogatory statement about the condition of hospitals in Uttar Pradesh. The police spokesman, however, did not say whether Bharti had been arrested.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh, meanwhile, said that dictatorship in Uttar Pradesh was reaching a crescendo and efforts are being made to browbeat AAP leaders who raise questions on the poor conditions of health and education facilities in the state.