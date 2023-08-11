Home

AAP MP Raghav Chadha Suspended From Rajya Sabha For ‘Contemptuous Conduct’

Chadha was suspended from the Upper House for "gross violation of rule, misconduct, defiant attitude and contemptuous conduct".

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (MP) Raghav Chadha was suspended from the Rajya Sabha on Friday pending a report by the privileges committee.

Chadha was suspended from the Upper House for “gross violation of rule, misconduct, defiant attitude and contemptuous conduct” following a motion by the Leader of House Piyush Goyal who sought action against the AAP leader for including names of some members of the House without their consent in a proposed select committee for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

The motion was passed by a voice vote.

Four MPs– Sasmit Patra, S Phangnon Konyak, M Thambidurai, and Narhari Amin– had alleged that the AAP leader included their names in a motion moved against the Delhi Services Bill on August 7 without asking their permission. On Wednesday, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar forwarded the complaints of the MPs to the House privileges committee for further inquiry into the matter.

‘BJP targeting Chadha’

Responding to the development, the AAP claimed that the BJP was making “deliberate attempts to implicate” Raghav Chadha. Terming the allegations against Chadha as “false and politically motivated” , AAP accused the BJP of targeting the young leader for opposing the saffron party and divisive agenda.

Leader of the House and Union Minister Piyush Goyal claimed that Chadha’s conduct was “unethical” and displayed “outrageous disregard of the rules”.

The members are disturbed and hurt and looking to the chair for justice,” Goyal said, claiming that the government has made a watertight case.

On August 7, Raghav Chadha had proposed the constitution of a Select Committee to consider the ‘Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023’. His motion included the signatures of the four MPs.

Sanjay Singh’s suspension extended

Meanwhile, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, who was also suspended from the House earlier, will also have to wait for reinstatement as the his suspension has been extended until the privilege committee decides on complaints against him.

“Sanjay Singh showed defiance and did not leave the chamber, and as a result if the house could not function, said Piyush Goyal, claiming that Singh, instead of showing remorse, kept justifying his behaviour.

(With PTI inputs)

