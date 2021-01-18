New Delhi: In another development, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh on Monday filed a police complaint after receiving multiple death threats over a phone call.

According to the complaint filed by Singh, an unknown caller claiming to be from the 'Hindu Vahini' threatened to kill Singh.

"A person called on the phone of Sanjay Singh's aide. He said he is from Hindu Vahini and will burn Singh alive by sprinkling kerosene oil on him," AAP's state president Sabhajit Singh alleged.

Sabhajit Singh said that they are approaching the police for filing a case and such "cowardly" acts will not deter the party.

“I have been getting calls from an unknown caller from the mobile number 7288088088 incessantly. On Monday, the call was diverted from my phone to my colleague Ajit Tyagi’s phone. When he picked up the call at 3.59 PM, the caller abused and threatened saying, “I am speaking from the Hindu Vahini. I will burn Sanjay Singh alive with kerosene,” said the complaint.

Singh also informed the incident on Twitter, saying, “I have been receiving death threats over call and have filed a complaint at the North Avenue police station”. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal had announced last month that his party will contest the 2022 assembly election in Uttar Pradesh.