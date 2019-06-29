New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has opposed the idea of Anti-Romeo squad proposed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari on Saturday.

Manoj Tiwari had said that anti-Romeo squads should be created in the Delhi as well on the lines of Uttar Pradesh to check crimes against women.

“Anti-Romeo squad is a very good thing and I appreciate that it has been started in Uttar Pradesh again. It should be welcomed as it is related to women’s safety. In my opinion, it should be started in Delhi too,” said Tiwari.

Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari: Anti-romeo squad is a very good thing & it is being started in Uttar Pradesh again. It should be welcomed as it is related to women safety. In my opinion, it should be started in Delhi also. pic.twitter.com/nSrtqcaf17 — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2019

Sanjay Singh, Rajya Sabha MP from the AAP, has vehemently opposed the idea and said that the anti-Romeo squad will encourage hooliganism by the BJP party workers.

“There are many instances where the members of this squad have misbehaved with the father-daughter on the streets. We all remember what had happened earlier in Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh,” said Singh.

The anti-Romeo squads were constituted in 2017 to check stalkers and eve-teasers in Uttar Pradesh, soon after Yogi Adityanath assumed the office of the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, in a bid to curb the menace of eve-teasing and harassment of women in public places, the Noida Police has decided to issue ‘red cards’ to offenders as a warning if they are caught in the act.

(With ANI inputs)