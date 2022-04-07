New Delhi: After a landslide victory in Punjab, Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched its campaign in Himachal Pradesh for the state Assembly polls scheduled to take place in November. The AAP on Wednesday began the campaign for the 68 assembly seats from this town, the home turf of the BJP’s incumbent Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, by saying, “It’s time to uproot corruption from Himachal Pradesh.”Also Read - Protest Will Continue Until Kejriwal Issues Apology For Remarks on Kashmiri Pandits, Says BJP MP Tejasvi Surya

In a massive show of strength, the party’s two Chief Ministers — Arvind Kejriwal of Delhi and Bhagwant Mann of Punjab — held a roadshow with the former pleading with the public saying, “AAP will uproot corruption from Himachal Pradesh too, if it comes to power”.

“You have given 30 years to the Congress and 17 years to the BJP to rule the state, all looted Himachal. Just give me five years. If you are not satisfied, you can change us,” the AAP’s national convener said.

He said first they eradicated corruption in Delhi, then in Punjab. “Now, it’s time to uproot corruption from Himachal Pradesh.”

“We are common people, we don’t know how to do politics. Instead, we know how to work for people, build schools and end corruption. We have ended corruption in just 20 days in Punjab since Bhagwant Mann became the chief minister. Now, ‘kranti’ (revolution) should happen in Himachal Pradesh too,” Kejriwal added.

Kejriwal claimed his party first eradicated corruption from Delhi, and now the Bhagwant Mann-led government has wiped out corruption from Punjab within 20 days of coming to power.

Before their address, the AAP leaders carried out a roadshow from New Victoria Bridge to Seri Chowk. Supporters of the party waved national flags and patriotic songs were played during the roadshow. Earlier, Mann told the gathering, “It seems as if I am in Sangrur, not Mandi.”

In his address, Mann attacked both the Congress and the BJP, and likened them to the British colonials. “The British enslaved India for about 200 years. Now the BJP and the Congress are enslaving us turn by turn in installments for five years,” the Punjab chief minister said.

Mann further said it was possible only under the AAP for a teacher’s son like him to become a chief minister. The AAP worker who defeated former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi in the recent state Assembly elections used to repair mobile phones, he added.

A woman social worker from the AAP defeated Punjab Congress president Navjot Sidhu and Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia, Mann said. He said BJP and Congress leaders of Himachal Pradesh are worried as the AAP scored a landmark victory in neighbouring Punjab.

Though they are issuing statements that the AAP would not be able to perform well in Himachal Pradesh, it only shows their concerns, Mann added.

Talking to the media, Delhi minister and in-charge of the AAP’s affairs in Himachal Pradesh Satyendar Jain said the party chose Mandi district for its roadshow as it is located in the central part of Himachal Pradesh and is the chief minister’s home district.

A number of AAP supporters from Punjab and Delhi also came to Himachal Pradesh to attend the roadshow. At this, Jain said AAP workers mainly came from different areas of Himachal Pradesh, but some were from Punjab and Delhi.

(With inputs from Agencies)