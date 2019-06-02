New Delhi: After facing a humiliating defeat on the seven seats in Delhi in the recently concluded Lok Sabha Elections 2019, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is in no mood to leave any stone unturned to woo the public ahead of the Assembly polls which are due early next year in the city.

With regard to the same, the AAP government is considering to make metro and bus travels free for women in Delhi.

“The government is considering to waive fare for women in DTC buses and Delhi Metro to encourage them to use public transport in view of their safety. An announcement in this regard will be made on June 3,” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said at a public meeting in the national capital on Saturday.

It is to be noted here that allowing free travel to women in Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses run by the Delhi Integrated Multi Modal System (DIMTS) may not be difficult, but the same is likely to be a ‘challenging’ task in metro trains as the the Delhi government and the Centre are 50:50 equity partners in the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

“Besides other factors like technical and financial feasibility of such a move, the persisting disagreements between the two sides may also play a crucial role in going ahead with the proposal for giving free ride to women in Metro trains,” a senior official of the Delhi government was quoted as saying by PTI.

In Lok Sabha Elections 2019, the AAP won only one seat out of over 40 it contested in nine states and Union Territories.

Stung by the dismal performance, the AAP government swung into action just a day after the Model Code of Conduct was lifted with Chief Minister directing his ministers on May 27 to speed up work on flagship schemes like Mohalla Clinic, procurement of buses and the CCTV project.

